Public meeting set to gather input on region’s unmet transportation needs

The Marion County Health Department, RLS & Associates, and Mobility Manager Tim Maceyko will be conducting a regional coordinated public transit-human services transportation plan meeting for Marion-Morrow-Crawford Counties.

A public meeting will be held for Marion County residents on Monday, October 23, 2017 beginning at 10:00am at Marion Public Health. The agenda includes a review of unmet transportation needs, existing coordination efforts, and the process for developing a new action plan for the next four years.

This public meeting will provide a unique opportunity for the public to share transportation needs and a vision for their community, particularly the transportation needs for older adults and individuals with disabilities. Transportation providers, human service agencies, and other advocates for transportation and/or services for older adults, individuals with disabilities, people with low incomes, and the general public will also want to attend to discuss this important topic of passenger transportation challenges and needs.

Marion Public Health is an accessible facility. If you require any additional assistance or transportation to the meeting, please contact Tim Maceyko by phone at 419-949-2603 or by email at mobilitymanager@morrowcountyohio.gov. Interested parties unable to attend the meeting may also email their comments.