Registration open for YMCA fall youth basketball

by

The Marion Family YMCA will begin fall youth basketball league will start October 28 – December 16, 2017. Youth Basketball is for boys and girls ages 5-12 years. Leagues are separated by age. Teams practice one evening a week and play games on Saturdays.

Household members pay $30, other members $35 and program participants $60. Registration deadline is October 20, 2017.

Register at the YMCA at 645 Barks Road East, online at www.marionymca.com, or call 740-725-9622 (payment must be made at time of registration. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify.