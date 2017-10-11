You are here: Home / News / Registration open for YMCA fall youth basketball

Registration open for YMCA fall youth basketball

October 11, 2017

The Marion Family YMCA will begin fall youth basketball league will start October 28 – December 16, 2017. Youth Basketball is for boys and girls ages 5-12 years. Leagues are separated by age. Teams practice one evening a week and play games on Saturdays.

Household members pay $30, other members $35 and program participants $60. Registration deadline is October 20, 2017.

Register at the YMCA at 645 Barks Road East, online at www.marionymca.com, or call 740-725-9622 (payment must be made at time of registration. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify.

