White Sox whip Indians 10-4

Josh Tomlin created a hole that was too deep for the Indians to climb out of on Thursday night. White Sox third baseman Matt Davidson was a big reason why, launching a three-run home run that sparked an early outburst and sent the Indians to a 10-4 loss at Progressive Field.

Davidson highlighted a five-run first inning for Chicago with an opposite-field blast off Tomlin, who was charged with seven runs and retired just five outs in his start. The homer was Davidson’s second of the young season, continuing a strong start that includes a .333 average out of the gate.

“That’s my power. When I let my barrel work,” said Davidson, who went deep to right-center. “Sometimes when I strike out, I get my body a little too into it, and I’m really starting to feel that and be able to make in-game adjustments and stuff like that. That’s my power that way. This offseason, we did help to pull the ball a bit better, so we’ll see how that goes.”

Tim Anderson opened the game with a home run, and Omar Narvaez chipped in an RBI single to cap off the scoring in the first for Chicago. Avisail Garcia added a two-run single in the second.

White Sox starter Miguel Gonzalez turned in 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and four walks. Jose Ramirez contributed a sacrifice fly for the Indians in the first, and both Michael Brantley (solo home run) and Lonnie Chisenhall (RBI double), who was activated prior to the game, came through against Gonzalez in the fifth. Yan Gomes snapped an 0-for-12 slump with a homer in the eighth.

