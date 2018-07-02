St. Vincent de Paul holding Christmas in July sale

St Vincent de Paul Society will host a Christmas in July Sale at St. Mary Catholic Church in the Church Basement. The sale will take place on Saturday, July 7, 2018 from 6p.m. until 8p.m. and on Sunday from 9a.m. until 3p.m.
Christmas items of all kinds will be on sale. All proceeds will benefit the St Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
