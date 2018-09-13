Crash claims life of Marion man

by

Troopers from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Monday, September 10, 2018 at 1 :00 pm on State Route 98 at the US 23 northbound off-ramp in Marion County.

The crash involved a silver 2003 Cadillac DeVille driven by Richard Butler, age 79, of Marion and a maroon 1988 Mercury Cougar driven by Joseph Brown, age 40, of Marion.

According to the Patrol, Butler was northbound on the US 23 exit ramp to State Route 98. Brown was eastbound on State Route 98. Butler pulled from the stop sign and made a left turn westbound on to State Route 98. Butler and Brown struck head on.

Butler’s vehicle came to a final rest in the middle of State Route 98. Brown’s vehicle struck a guardrail on the north side of State Route 98 and came to final rest in the middle of State Route 98.

Mr. Butler and Mr. Brown were transported to Marion General Hospital by Battle Run Fire and EMS with non-life threatening injuries. Mr. Butler was later transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. Butler’s passenger, Richard Straub, age 89, of Marion was transported to Marion General Hospital by Fort Morrow Fire and EMS. Mr. Straub was later pronounced deceased at Marion General Hospital.

Assisting at the scene were: Fort Morrow Fire and EMS, Battle Run Fire and EMS, Ohio Department of Transportation, and Ron’s Towing.

No charges have been filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

