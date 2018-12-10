Aqua Ohio concludes 2018 construction projects

by

Aqua is concluding their 2018 water system improvement season for the water system that serves Marion, Caledonia, Martel and Prospect. The 2018 projects included replacement of 11,000 linear feet of aging, undersized water mains, including the installation 21 new fire hydrants and other related infrastructure.

Combined with replacements made last year, Aqua Ohio says these projects will total over over 20,000 feet of water mains with a total investment of nearly than $11 million in area improvements.

The largest 2018 system improvements included:

Water main replacements ($2,500,000)- including:

St. Rt. 309 East water main relocation project-requested by the Department of Transportation

Spencer Street from Indiana Avenue to Claridon Avenue

Farming Street from North Greenwood Street to Jefferson Street-in coordination with a city sewer relocation project

North Greenwood Street from East George Street to East Mark Street

Sharpless Court in coordination with a city sewer relocation project

Herman Street from Uncapher Avenue to David Street

Sugar Street from Uncapher Avenue to David Street

Florence Street from Uncapher Avenue to David Street

Taft Street-Linda Street-Chapel Heights from Marion Williamsport Road to Linda Street.

Water Treatment Plant upgrades ($726,000) Including groundwater wells, service pumps, chemical feed improvements and safety enhancements.

Begin design of a 1-million gallon, elevated water storage tank ($2,400,000) to expand storage capacity, help improve flows for firefighting and enhance water pressure in the eastern portion of the system.

“We’re always focused on improving service reliability and water flows, especially for high demand events like fire fighting.” said Aqua’s area manager, Scott Ballenger. “This year, we were able to replace more than 11,000 feet of water mains. Some of those water mains had been in continual service for over 83 years.”

Ballenger explained that the company takes a strategic approach to water main replacement carefully balancing needs and the impact on rates. “It’s a delicate balance, but by focusing on areas where the need is greatest, we’re continually improving the system to meet water needs and standards today and in the future.”

Aqua says they typically invest between $30 and $40 million a year in infrastructure among its 33 Ohio water systems. In 2018, the company will invest $41.9 million in the systems.

