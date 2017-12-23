Georgia M. Holt, 89, of Marion

by

Georgia M. Holt, 89, died Thursday December 21, 2017 at the DeWolfe Place in Marion.

She was born April 24, 1928 in Ashland County.

Georgia was preceded in death by her husband Clarence M Holt, he died February 21, 1988, also one son, one daughter and one sister.

She is survived by two sons: Clinton Laird Holt of Wichita, Ks and Bruce Clarence Holt of Homeworth, three daughters: Joy Crowley of Florida, Kathleen Billing of LA and Sharlou Messerschmidt of KS, and many extended family that she enjoyed spending time with in her later years.

She was a housekeeper at a nursing home in Fulton. Georgia loved spending time at the Prospect Senior Citizens, where she played cards and enjoyed many of the trips.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday December 26, 2017 at noon at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Prospect, Pastor Steve Whittaker will officiate, burial will follow in the Price Cemetery, friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Prospect Senior Citizens at 318 N. Elm Street, Prospect, OH 43342 and or the Wounded Warrior Project PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com