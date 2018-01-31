Martha L. Jones, 94, of Marion

by

Martha L. Jones age 94 of Marion, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Marion Manor Nursing Home.

She was born August 9, 1923 in Bowling Green Township to the late Fred and Bessie (Coile) Greenwalt.

A graduate of Larue High School, she retired from Dresser Industries and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

On March 23, 1950 she married Daniel Jones who preceded her in death. She is survived by several great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 10:30 AM at the Marion Cemetery with Pastor Craig Lewis officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.