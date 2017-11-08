Two arrested following Marion shooting

by

Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in Marion on Monday, November 6, 2017.

At about 3:45pm Monday afternoon, officers from the Marion Police Department responded to the 100-block of Bermuda Drive for the report of someone shooting at a person. It was initially thought that the person had been hit by the gunfire, but they were not.

Investigators said they developed a suspect in the shooting as well as the suspect who had been driving the car at the time.

On November 7, the suspected female driver, 23-year-old Rileigh L. Wilson, was arrested and charged with felonious assault and a probation violation.

On November 8, a warrant was issued for the shooting suspect, 46-year-old John A. Brown, for felonious assault. With the assistance of the Marion Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant was obtained for a house in the 200-block of Patten Street and the shooting suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 740-387-2222 or you can call the Tips Line at 740-375-TIPS (8477).

The Marion Police Department was assisted by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office as well as the Marion County Probation Department.