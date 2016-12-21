Damon Frank Furniss, 77, of Marion

by

Damon Frank Furniss, age 77 of Marion, passed away on Monday December 19, 2016 at the Marion General Hospital.

Damon entered into this world on July 13, 1939 to the late Delmar D. and DeEsta G. (Seiter) Furniss in Marion, Ohio. On September 25, 1964 in Claridon, Ohio, he married Phyllis J. Young.

Damon proudly served our country in the United States Army during the years 1962 to 1964. He worked for the Marion Power Shovel as a truck driver and in the foundry for 28 years. Then he retired after working 15 years at Whirlpool in the Powder Coat Department.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Damon is survived by his wife: Phyllis (Young) Furniss; four daughters: Shelley (Randy) Rush of Marion, OH, Laura (Billy) Campbell of Seminole, FL, Amy (Jerry) Lozier of Midlothian, TX and Jody Furniss of Marion, OH; four grandchildren: Toni Furniss, Chadwyck Tinnerello, Kaitlyn Frey and Joseph Frey.

Family and Friends can come to honor Damon’s life on Thursday December 22, 2016 starting at 10am to 11am at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11am following visitation hours. Burial will follow funeral service at the Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.