Goodwill set to hold their 28th annual Wheel-A-Thon

Looking for a hands-on opportunity to promote disability awareness? Marion Goodwill’s 28th Annual Wheel-A-Thon is Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Tri-Rivers Career Center, 2222 Marion-Mt. Gilead Road. For 28 years now, the event has welcomed all members of the community to show their support for Goodwill and their mission to assist individuals with disabilities and other barriers find employment.

The Wheel-A-Thon features a wheelchair relay race, 50/50 raffle, auction of donated items from notable community patrons, and spaghetti dinner from the Warehouse.

Events for the Wheel-A-Thon kick off at 9:30 a.m. with team registration. The wheelchair races begin at 10:00 a.m. and continue until one team is declared the big winner. The wheelchair race is a fun learning experience as three-person teams from various businesses, organizations, and schools discover how difficult it is to maneuver a wheelchair and make it move the way you want.

Throughout the event, racers and spectators can enjoy the auction and 50/50 raffle, both additional fundraisers for Goodwill. The grand finale will be the auction featuring items donated from local businesses. This year promises to deliver some intense bidding as there will be a small appliance package from Whirlpool, diamond earrings from Carroll’s Jewelers, a 3-night trip to Savannah, Georgia provided by I Heart Media – Marion, an OSU quilt from Stitch ‘n Fix, and gift certificates from local restaurants and much more.

Wheelchair owners will want to take advantage of the Wheelchair Round-Up offered by Marion Area Physical Therapy, who will once again be providing their services from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The Wheelchair Round-Up features a mobility station to make minor repairs and consultations to wheelchairs, free of charge. Each chair will receive a “tune-up”, which includes a power wash, complete inspection, and repairs.

Goodwill will also be accepting wheelchair donations on behalf of Wheels for the World, an internationally recognized organization, which collects and distributes wheelchairs to disabled individuals in need. If you would like to donate a gently used wheelchair, you can bring them to the Wheel-A-Thon or to a Goodwill store near you.

For additional information about the event, including how you or your business can form a team for the races, sponsor a team, or donate an auction item, contact Kathy Wink at (740) 223-3114. Again, the event is open to the public, no RSVP necessary for spectators.

